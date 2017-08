Feb 22 (Reuters) - Reds Real Estate Development And Services SA:

* Signs a commercial property lease agreement with ZARA

* Says the commercial property's total area is approximately 3,512 sq.m

* Plans to expand the B phase of the 'Smart Park' by about 18,000 sq.m

Source text: bit.ly/2l6T4QT

Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)