March 3 (Reuters) - Redtone International Bhd :

* Yam Tunku Tun Aminah Binti Sultan Ibrahim Ismail appointed as non independent and non executive chairman

* Datuk Seri Syed Ali Bin Tan Sri Syed Abbas Al Habshee resigned as non independent and non executive chairman

