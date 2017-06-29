BRIEF-Mannkind renegotiates near-term maturities with Deerfield
* Mannkind-Deerfield to amend terms of minimum liquidity covenant such that each month from October to December, company must maintain at least $10 million of cash & cash equivalents
June 29 REDWOOD PHARMA AB:
* REDWOOD PHARMA SIGNS AGREEMENT REGARDING GMP PRODUCTION
* SIGNED AN AGREEMENT WITH CARBOGEN AMCIS
* CARBOGEN AMCIS WILL AVAIL REDWOOD PHARMA PRODUCTION OF NEW DRUG CANDIDATE RP101 FOR SUBSEQUENT CLINICAL TRIAL. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
WASHINGTON, June 29 The U.S. Food and Drug Administration plans to reorganize its drug review staff and create a SWAT team to eliminate a backlog of drugs for rare diseases and speed reviews of future applications, it said on Thursday.