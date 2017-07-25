FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
an hour ago
BRIEF-Refresco acquires Cott's bottling activities
Israel
#Trump
#Earnings
#Healthcare
#CyberRisk
#FutureOfMoney
#Energy&Environment
Sections
Featured
Russia bill likely approved, limiting Trump's power
Russia bill likely approved, limiting Trump's power
Russia bill likely approved, limiting Trump's power
Russia bill likely approved, limiting Trump's power
Russia bill likely approved, limiting Trump's power
Russia bill likely approved, limiting Trump's power
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
July 25, 2017 / 11:54 AM / an hour ago

BRIEF-Refresco acquires Cott's bottling activities

1 Min Read

July 25 (Reuters) - Cott Corp:

* Refresco acquires cott's bottling activities

* Cott Corp - deal for ‍usd 1.25 billion​

* Cott Corp - financing fully underwritten, refresco expects a share issue of approximately eur 200 million

* Cott Corp - refresco intends to finance acquisition with debt

* Transaction unanimously recommended and supported by refresco's executive board and supervisory board

* Cott Corp - ‍acquisition is expected to be earnings accretive by approximately 5% in first full year of consolidation​

* Cott- ‍if deal is terminated due to failure to obtain shareholder approval for required resolution, refresco will owe co termination fee of 1.6%

* Cott Corp - refresco will finance acquisition with debt, for which it has fully underwritten facilities; intends to bring down leverage over time Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

    All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

    © 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.