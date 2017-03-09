March 9 Refresco Group NV:

* FY volume 6.46 billion liters versus 6.10 billion liters year ago

* FY revenue 2.11 billion euros ($2.22 billion) versus 2.02 billion euros year ago

* FY net income 82 million euros versus 42 million euros year ago

* FY adjusted EBITDA 222 million euros versus 216 million euros year ago

* FY gross profit margin 14.2 euro cents per liter (FY 2015: 14.2 euro cents/liter)

* Proposed cash dividend of 0.38 euro per share, subject to shareholder approval

* In the medium term co targets an average organic volume growth in the low to mid-single digits based on current market outlook

* For 2017 expects the gross profit margin per liter to come down due to the change in product mix relating to the integration of the acquisitions in 2016