April 12 Refresco Group NV:
* Rejects PAI Partners SAS unsolicited non-binding proposal
* Has taken notice of rumours in market on a proposal by PAI
* Confirms that it received an unsolicited, indicative and
conditional proposal from PAI on April 6, 2017 regarding a
possible offer to acquire all 81.2 million issued shares in
company at an aggregate cash consideration of 1,404 million
euros ($1.49 billion)
* Refresco has informed PAI that proposed terms and
conditions did not merit any further investigation and have
accordingly rejected proposal.
($1 = 0.9429 euros)
