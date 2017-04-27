April 27 Urban Outfitters Inc

* REG-URBN announces changes to store leadership

* Urban Outfitters - estimate total one-time costs related to this project will be approximately $8 million incurred over first and second quarters of 2018

* Sees total future annualized savings related to this project to be approximately $25 million

* Says URBN's brands are moving to a more streamlined store leadership structure