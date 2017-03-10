March 10 Regal Beloit Corp
* Reaffirms fy 2017 adjusted earnings per share view $4.50
to $4.90
* Reaffirms fy 2017 gaap earnings per share view $4.35 to
$4.75
* Regal beloit corp- over next three years expects to
achieve organic sales compounded annual growth rate of 2% to 4%
* Regal beloit corp- over next three years expects to
achieve adjusted operating margin improvement of 200 to 250
basis points
* Regal beloit corp- over next three years expects to
achieve free cash flow of 100% to 125% percent of net income
* Regal beloit - announced plans to repatriate approximately
$150 million of cash in 2017, which it expects to use for future
debt reduction and share repurchases
* Fy2017 earnings per share view $4.71 -- Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S
* Regal beloit corp- over next three years expects to
achieve return on invested capital improvement of 300 to 400
basis points
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: