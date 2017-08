March 15 (Reuters) - Regen Biopharma Inc

* Regen Biopharma restructures management stock compensation

* Management team has agreed to collectively cancel 16.5 million common shares and 15 million series a preferred shares

* Company has created a new class of stock, series M preferred which does not trade publicly

* Management team will receive replacement shares for publicly traded shares they cancelled