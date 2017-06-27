June 27 Regency Centers Corp

* Regency centers prices $300 million of senior unsecured notes

* Regency centers corp - operating partnership priced additional $175 million aggregate principal amount of 3.6% notes due 2027

* Regency centers corp - 2027 notes are due february 1, 2027 and were priced at 100.379%

* Regency centers corp - 2047 notes are due february 1, 2047 and were priced at 100.784%

* Regency centers corp - operating partnership priced additional $125 million aggregate principal amount of 4.4% notes due 2047

* 2047 notes are due february 1, 2047 and were priced at 100.784% Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: