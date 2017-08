May 9 (Reuters) - Regency Centers Corp

* Qtrly NAREIT FFO $0.27 per diluted share

* Qtrly core FFO $0.90 per diluted share

* Regency Centers Corp says Q1 same property NOI, excluding termination fees, increased 3.7% compared to same period in 2016

* Q1 FFO per share view $0.84 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Regency Centers Corp sees 2017 core FFO per diluted share $3.60 - $3.68