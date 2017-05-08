FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
3 months ago
BRIEF-Regeneron and Inovio enter immuno-oncology clinical study agreement
#Trump
#World
#Energy&Environment
#SolarEclipse
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Barcelona van attacker among five killed by police - Spanish media
WORLD
Barcelona van attacker among five killed by police - Spanish media
A Virginia school enters the battle over Confederate symbols
U.S.
A Virginia school enters the battle over Confederate symbols
Summer rumblings could herald a stormy fall
Markets
Summer rumblings could herald a stormy fall
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
May 8, 2017 / 11:46 AM / 3 months ago

BRIEF-Regeneron and Inovio enter immuno-oncology clinical study agreement

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 8 (Reuters) - Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc:

* Regeneron and Inovio enter immuno-oncology clinical study agreement for glioblastoma combination therapy

* Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc - study will be conducted by inovio in patients with newly-diagnosed glioblastoma multiforme

* Regeneron-Study to evaluate co's pd-1 inhibitor, regn2810, with Inovio's ino-5401 t cell activating immunotherapy encoding multiple antigens and ino-9012

* Regeneron - trial will be solely conducted and funded by inovio, based upon a mutually agreed upon study design, and regeneron will supply regn2810

* Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc - Inovio and regeneron will jointly conduct immunological analyses in support of study

* Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc - Regeneron, in collaboration with Sanofi, is developing regn2810 both alone and in combination with other therapies Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.