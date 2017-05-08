FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Regeneron and Sillajen report immuno-oncology clinical study agreement
May 8, 2017

May 8 (Reuters) - Sillajen Inc:

* Regeneron and Sillajen announce immuno-oncology clinical study agreement for combination treatment in kidney cancer

* Regeneron - phase 1b clinical trial will evaluate combination of regeneron's pd-1 inhibitor regn2810 and Sillajen's pexa-vec, an oncolytic virus

* Regeneron Pharmaceuticals - under terms of agreement, trial will be solely conducted, funded by sillajen based upon mutually developed study design

* Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc - co, Sanofi is developing regn2810 both alone and in combination with other therapies for treatment of various cancers

* Regeneron Pharmaceuticals- open-label trial for phase 1b dose-escalation study is expected to begin later this year

* Regeneron Pharmaceuticals- phase 1b dose-escalation study will initially open in Korea, with expansion to sites in U.S. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

