April 6 (Reuters) - Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc:

* Regeneron announces Evinacumab has received FDA breakthrough therapy designation for homozygous familial hypercholesterolemia (HOFH)

* Regeneron Pharmaceuticals - Regeneron reported positive interim phase 2 results for Evinacumab in Hofh patients, is currently planning a phase 3 trial Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: