3 months ago
BRIEF-Regeneron Pharmaceuticals says it received subpoena
May 4, 2017 / 12:27 PM / 3 months ago

BRIEF-Regeneron Pharmaceuticals says it received subpoena

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 4 (Reuters) - Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc:

* Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Says in JanuarY 2017, company received subpoena from U.S. Attorney's office for the district of Massachusetts

* Regeneron Pharmaceuticals says subpoena requesting documents relating to support of 501(c)(3) organizations that provide financial assistance to patients

* Regeneron Pharmaceuticals says subpoena requesting documents concerning its provision of financial assistance to patients

* Regeneron pharmaceuticals says company is cooperating with investigation Source text: (bit.ly/2qCWdLo) Further company coverage:

