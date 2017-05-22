FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
3 months ago
BRIEF-Regeneron, Sanofi RA drug wins FDA nod; co's price it at $39,000/patient/yr
May 22, 2017 / 9:54 PM / 3 months ago

BRIEF-Regeneron, Sanofi RA drug wins FDA nod; co's price it at $39,000/patient/yr

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 22 (Reuters) - Sanofi Sa

* Regeneron and sanofi announce fda approval of kevzara® (sarilumab) for the treatment of moderately to severely active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients

* Regeneron pharmaceuticals inc - in u.s., kevzara will be marketed by regeneron and sanofi genzyme, specialty care global business unit of sanofi

* Regeneron pharmaceuticals, inc says in clinical trial program, sarilumab was statistically significant

* Regeneron - final decision on marketing authorization application for kevzara in european union will be made by european commission in coming months

* Regeneron pharmaceuticals inc - u.s. Wholesale acquisition cost of kevzara is $39,000/year for 200 mg and 150 mg doses Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

