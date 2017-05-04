FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
3 months ago
BRIEF-Regeneron says over 3,500 new prescriptions been written for Dupixent
#Trump
#NorthKorea
#Energy&Environment
#Economy
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Barcelona van attacker among five killed by police - Spanish media
WORLD
Barcelona van attacker among five killed by police - Spanish media
Philip Morris threatened over alleged India violations
Business
Philip Morris threatened over alleged India violations
Summer rumblings could herald a stormy fall
Markets
Summer rumblings could herald a stormy fall
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
May 4, 2017 / 1:42 PM / 3 months ago

BRIEF-Regeneron says over 3,500 new prescriptions been written for Dupixent

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

May 4 (Reuters) - Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc-

* Regeneron Pharmaceuticals says over 3,500 new prescriptions have been written for Dupixent, which translates into over 900 prescriptions : Conf Call

* Regeneron CEO says on the U.S. Patent litigation, we and Sanofi, have been granted oral argument date of June 6 at the court of appeals regarding Praluent

* Regeneron CEO says could get a decision on the Praluent appeal before the end of the year : Conf Call

* Regeneron says expects the potential approval in Europe for Kevzara in the second quarter of 2017 : Conf Call

* Regeneron says Eylea maintained its market position in the anti-VEGF market in the first quarter : Conf Call

* Regeneron says based on coversations with payers, we think we should recieve broad coverage for Dupixent by the end of the year : Conf Call

* Regeneron says sales of Praluent were impacted from the injunction ruling : Conf Call

* Regeneron says we continue to be disappointed by the uptake of PCSK9 class, but remain optimistic about heart data expected early next year : Conf Call

* Regeneron says U.S. Eylea net sales in Q1 were impacted by slight decrease in distributor or inventory as well as increase in gross to net margin

* Regeneron says Eylea gross to net percentage changed after co started offering a discount regardless of volume for competitive reasons : Conf Call

* Regeneron says Eylea gross to net percentage also changed due to small increase in the number of medicaid patients : Conf Call

* Regeneron says other revenue increased compared to Q1 2016, primarily due to reimbursements of research and development costs in connection with collaboration agreement with Teva Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.