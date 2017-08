March 29 (Reuters) - Regent Pacific Group Ltd:

* Company and placing agent entered into placing and subscription agreement

* Maximum net proceeds from subscription will be approximately hk$38.48 million

* Placees to purchase up to 100 million placing shares at placing price of hk$0.405 per placing share

* Net proceeds will be used to fund new drug application process with fda, and continued commercial manufacturing scale up of fortacintm