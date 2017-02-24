BRIEF-Mah Sing Group Bhd posts quarterly profit attributable 85.6 million rgt
* Qtrly revenue 742.2 million rgt
Feb 24 Regent Pacific Group Ltd
* Expect to will record loss attributable to equity holders of co for year ended 31 December 2016 of between US$2 million to US$3 million
* Expected results due to amortisation cost of US$14.14 million of Fortacintm
HONG KONG, Feb 28 CIMB Group Holdings Bhd , the second-largest lender by assets in Malaysia, on Tuesday reported a 3.5 percent increase in fourth-quarter net profit, helped by a surge in loan demand in its home market as well as in Indonesia and Thailand.
VANCOUVER, Feb 28 (Thomson Reuters Foundation) - One of Africa's largest palm oil companies that is majority-owned by the British government through foreign aid funding has failed to meet a promise to improve housing for its Congolese workers or pay them on time, investigations have revealed.