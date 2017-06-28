BRIEF-Magni-Tech Industries says Tan Kok Aun resigns as executive director
* Tan Kok Aun resigns as executive director
June 28 Regina Miracle International (Holdings) Ltd:
* FY revenue hk$4.68 billion versus hk$5.08 billion
* Board resolved to propose a final dividend of hk2.5 cents per share for year ended 31 March 2017
* FY profit attributable to owners of company hk$97.6 million versus hk$ 442.1 million
* Says Marushohotta Co Ltd issued 35 million new shares, at the price of 55 yen per share, through private placement to Rizap Group Inc, on June 28, as a part of business and capital alliance with the company