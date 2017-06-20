June 20 Regional Management Corp-
* Regional Management Corp enters into warehouse facility
and increases availability under senior revolving credit
facility
* Regional Management Corp - warehouse facility initial
committed line of $125 million; expandable to $150 million
* Regional Management Corp says senior revolver commitment
increased to $638 million and maturity extended to june 2020
* Regional Management Corp - warehouse facility has an
initial term of 18 months, to be followed by a 12-month
amortization period
* Regional Management Corp - upper limit of accordion
feature under senior revolver increased to $700 million from its
previous amount of $650 million
