BRIEF-Regional REIT announces conditional acquisition of 129 million pounds

Feb 23 (Reuters) - Regional REIT Ltd:

* Reached agreement with conygar investment company to acquire uk regional office, industrial investment properties

* Deal valued at c. £129m

* Consideration will be satisfied as to £28.0m by issue of approximately 26.3m regional reit ordinary shares to conygar

* Consideration will be satisfied by assumption of two existing secured banking facilities

* Total consideration for proposed acquisition is subject to a potential net assets adjustment following completion

* Proposed acquisition is expected to complete on 24 March 2017