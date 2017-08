April 17 (Reuters) - Regis Corp:

* Regis Corp - appointed Hugh E. Sawyer to replace Mr. Hanrahan as president and CEO

* Regis Corp- sawyer was also appointed to board of directors

* Regis Corp - Dan Hanrahan has left company and board