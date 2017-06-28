BRIEF-MGP Ingredients to sell stake in ICP joint venture
* Says purchase price is subject to customary pre- and post-closing adjustments
June 28 Wei Long Grape Wine Co Ltd
* Says securities regulator halts review of its share private placement application
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/2ugYOfl
NEW YORK, June 27 Riskified, an e-commerce fraud prevention startup, has raised $33 million in new funding from investors including Capital One Financial Corp and Groupe Arnault, which controls French luxury goods conglomerate LVMH, it said on Tuesday.