BRIEF-Eu Biologics to buy land and building for 5.34 bln won
* Says it will buy land and building located in Bongmyeong-ri, Dongsan-myeon, Chuncheon-si, Gangwon-do, Korea
July 5 Zhejiang Hisoar Pharmaceutical Co Ltd
* Says securities regulator halts review of its share private placement application
* EQT VII fund to acquire leading mobile filtration technology provider Desotec from AAC Capital Partners Source text for Eikon: (Reporting By Niklas Pollard)