3 months ago
#Market News
May 4, 2017 / 9:19 PM / 3 months ago

BRIEF-Regulus reports Q1 revenue $100,000

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

May 4 (Reuters) - Regulus Therapeutics Inc

* Regulus reports first quarter 2017 financial results and corporate restructuring

* Q1 loss per share $0.38

* Q1 revenue $100,000 versus $500,000

* Q1 revenue view $944,000 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q1 earnings per share view $-0.35 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Regulus Therapeutics Inc says Paul Grint, president and CEO, to resign

* Regulus Therapeutics Inc - Announced a corporate restructuring plan to streamline its operations

* Regulus Therapeutics Inc says to restructure operations accompanied by a workforce reduction

* Says cutting workforce by about 30 percent

* Regulus Therapeutics Inc - Restructuring includes an immediate workforce reduction of approximately 30%

* Regulus Therapeutics Inc says restructuring expected to result in approximately $6.0 million in annual savings after one-time restructuring costs

* Regulus Therapeutics Inc - Promoted Daniel R. Chevallard to position of chief financial officer, effective immediately

* Regulus Therapeutics Inc says Jay Hagan to succeed Paul Grint as CEO Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

