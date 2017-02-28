BRIEF-Thermo Fisher Scientific prices offering of Euro-denominated senior notes
* Thermo Fisher Scientific prices offering of euro-denominated senior notes
Feb 28 Laboratorio Reig Jofre SA:
* FY net profit 7.7 million euros ($8.2 million) versus 8.7 million euros year ago
* FY EBITDA 15.7 million euros versus 17.1 million euros year ago
* FY revenue 161.1 million euros versus 156.9 million euros year ago
* To propose dividend of about 0.035 euro per share scrip or in cash Source text for Eikon:
($1 = 0.9441 euros)
WASHINGTON, March 7 NorthShore University HealthSystem said on Tuesday it was scrapping plans to merge with another Chicago hospital system after losing a court fight with U.S. antitrust regulators who said the merged hospital system would control more than half the area's general acute care inpatient services.
WASHINGTON, March 7 U.S. House Speaker Paul Ryan said on Tuesday he believes there is enough support in the House of Representatives to pass the Republican healthcare plan, which has been criticized by some conservative groups and members of Congress.