May 19 (Reuters) - Reinsurance Group of America Inc

* Reinsurance Group of America says on May 17, co entered into a letter of credit reimbursement agreement - SEC filing

* May obtain letters of credit up to $500 million; expiration of availability period for letters of credit is May 17, 2021