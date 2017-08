March 29 (Reuters) - Reitmans Canada Ltd -

* Reitmans (Canada) limited announces year-end results

* Sales for three months ended January 28, 2017 were $248.4 million as compared with $242.2 million for three months ended January 30, 2016

* Qtrly same store sales increased 7.9%

* Qtrly earnings per share $0.00