May 30 (Reuters) - Reitmans Canada Ltd

* Reitmans (Canada) Limited announces its results for the three months ended April 29, 2017

* Quarterly same store sales rose 5.4 percent

* Quarterly sales rose 1.8 percent to c$207.1 million

* Qtrly ‍net loss for three months ended April 29, 2017 was $0.10 basic and diluted loss per share​