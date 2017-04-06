FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
4 months ago
BRIEF-Reject Shop says expects to report net operating loss in 2HY of at least $5 million
#Trump
#World
#Energy&Environment
#SolarEclipse
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Spain hunts for driver in van rampage, says Islamist cell dismantled
WORLD
Spain hunts for driver in van rampage, says Islamist cell dismantled
Filmmakers prep for quick eclipse scenes, no second takes
TOTAL ECLIPSE
Filmmakers prep for quick eclipse scenes, no second takes
Shift in accounting practices could be good for stock prices
MARKETS
Shift in accounting practices could be good for stock prices
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Consumer Goods and Retail
April 6, 2017 / 10:54 PM / 4 months ago

BRIEF-Reject Shop says expects to report net operating loss in 2HY of at least $5 million

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 7 (Reuters) - Reject Shop Ltd

* Company expects to report a net operating loss in second half of year of at least $5 million

* Challenging retail trading conditions continued, with all states experiencing negative comparable store growth in q3

* Given fall in projected earnings per share, and working capital requirements, company is unlikely to declare a final dividend.

* Company is unlikely to declare a final dividend

* Despite below expectation sales performance, company has been actively managing its inventory position through half.

* Underlying customer numbers continue to be below same time as last year, resulting in negative underlying comparable sales of about 4% for half year to date

* Sees full year net profit about $12.5 million

* Promotional activity has not generated incremental foot traffic required to grow comparable sales Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.