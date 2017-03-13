FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Related Fund Management reports 7.8 pct stake in Ladder Capital as of March 3, 2017
March 13, 2017 / 8:52 PM / 5 months ago

BRIEF-Related Fund Management reports 7.8 pct stake in Ladder Capital as of March 3, 2017

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 13 (Reuters) - Related Fund Management LLC:

* Related Fund Management LLC reports 7.8 percent stake in Ladder Capital Corp, as of march 3, 2017 - sec filing

* Related Fund Management LLC says acquired ladder capital shares in the belief that the shares are undervalued

* Related Fund Management LLC says d to meet management, board, stockholders to discuss ladder capital's business, strategies, other matters

* Related Fund Management LLC says communications may include discussion of options for enhancing stockholder value through various strategic alternatives Source text (bit.ly/2nxzCNZ) Further company coverage:

