BRIEF-RELENTLESS RESOURCES QTRLY EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.01

April 27 (Reuters) - Relentless Resources Ltd

* RELENTLESS ANNOUNCES YEAR-END 2016 RESULTS AND FILING OF RESERVES DISCLOSURE

* RELENTLESS RESOURCES LTD QTRLY EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.01

* QTRLY DAILY PRODUCTION OF OIL AND NGLS 96 BBL/D VERSUS 125 BBL/D

* RELENTLESS RESOURCES LTD QTRLY OIL AND NATURAL GAS SALES $606,421, DOWN 1 PERCENT

* QTRLY DAILY PRODUCTION OF NATURAL GAS 581 MCF/D VERSUS 600 MCF/D

* RELENTLESS RESOURCES - FIFTY BOE/D IS CURRENTLY SHUT IN AS A RESULT OF A THIRD PARTY COMPRESSOR OUTAGE , ANTICIPATED TO RETURN TO PRODUCTION IN Q2 2017