Japan, China agree to enhance financial cooperation
TOKYO, May 6 Japanese and Chinese finance ministers agreed on Saturday to enhance cooperation through bilateral dialogue on their economies and policy steps.
May 2 Relevium Technologies Inc:
* Relevium secures improved terms for BioGanix acquisition and receives commitment letter for secured convertible debenture
* Received commitment letter from AIP Asset Management, AIP Private Capital for total of $2.25 million in secured convertible debentures
* Aggregate purchase price of US$4.45 million payable by co for acquisition of BioGanix will now consist of US$1.9 million in cash at closing
* Due to updated terms of BioGanix definitive agreement, minimum financing required for closing is now $3.5 million instead of $5 million
* Secured a "more flexible" structure for definitive asset purchase agreement for BioGanix acquisition
* Commitment letter to provide 2 year secured convertible debenture with coupon of 8% plus US libor, conversion strike price of $0.15
* Aggregate purchase price of US$4.45 million payable by co for BioGanix acquisition will now consist of US$500,000 in common shares of co
YOKOHAMA, Japan, May 6 Japanese Finance Minister Taro Aso said on Saturday that he discussed with his Chinese counterpart, Finance Minister Xiao Jie, economic and financial cooperation and that they reaffirmed the importance of such cooperation.
SHANGHAI, May 5 China's home-grown C919 passenger jet completed its long-delayed maiden flight on Friday, a major first step for Beijing as it looks to raise its profile in the global aviation market and boost high-tech manufacturing at home.