BRIEF-AIG to provide life insurance products for RBS, Natwest customers
* To be sole provider of life insurance products for rbs , natwest and ulster ni banking customers-aig Further company coverage: (Reporting By Carolyn Cohn)
July 3 Reliance Capital Ltd
* Says Reliance Capital arm makes seed investment in alternative digital lending start-up – Billionloans
* Says Billionloans to facilitate loans of around INR 20 billion across multiple products and lenders in next three years
* Billionloans plans to initially focus on providing educational loans, housing loans ,personal loans to individuals and business loans to SMEs
* Says Billionloans financial services closed seed funding round of about INR 70 million from Reliance Corporate Advisory Services Limited Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* To be sole provider of life insurance products for rbs , natwest and ulster ni banking customers-aig Further company coverage: (Reporting By Carolyn Cohn)
* Bankrate to be acquired by Red Ventures for $14.00 per share