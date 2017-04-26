FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Reliance Capital says unit Reliance Home Finance on track for exchange listing
#Financials
April 26, 2017 / 4:45 AM / 4 months ago

BRIEF-Reliance Capital says unit Reliance Home Finance on track for exchange listing

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 26 (Reuters) - Reliance Capital:

* All shareholders of co to receive 1 free share of Reliance Home Finance for every 1 share held in co as part of listing proposal

* 49 per cent stake in Reliance Home Finance to be allotted free of cost to nearly 1 million shareholders of Reliance Capital

* Reliance Capital will hold 51 per cent stake in Reliance Home Finance Ltd

* Reliance Home Finance on track to be independently listed on stock exchanges

* Company will be adequately capitalised to grow the lending book multifold in the next 18 months Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

