5 months ago
BRIEF-Reliance Capital to expand retail health insurance business
#Financials
March 16, 2017 / 6:40 AM / 5 months ago

BRIEF-Reliance Capital to expand retail health insurance business

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 16 (Reuters) - Reliance Capital Ltd:

* Says Reliance Capital to expand retail health insurance business

* Reliance General Insurance board approves transfer of existing retail health insurance business into separate 100% owned subsidiary of co

* Reliance Life Insurance and Reliance Asset Management already have 49% stake from Nippon Life Insurance

* Says appoints Ravi Vishwanath as proposed CEO of the new company

* Reliance Health Insurance Ltd., the proposed new co for health insurance business, will be unit of Reliance Capital Source text: bit.ly/2ncNQY7 Further company coverage:

