BRIEF-Reliance Capital to expand retail health insurance business

March 16 (Reuters) - Reliance Capital Ltd:
* Says Reliance Capital to expand retail health insurance business
* Reliance General Insurance board approves transfer of existing retail health insurance business into separate 100% owned subsidiary of co
* Reliance Life Insurance and Reliance Asset Management already have 49% stake from Nippon Life Insurance
* Says appoints Ravi Vishwanath as proposed CEO of the new company
* Reliance Health Insurance Ltd., the proposed new co for health insurance business, will be unit of Reliance Capital