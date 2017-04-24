FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
4 months ago
BRIEF-Reliance Communications gets members' nod for demerger of wireless business into Aircel
#Trump
#World
#Energy&Environment
#SolarEclipse
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Police say Barcelona van attacker may still be alive and on the run
WORLD
Police say Barcelona van attacker may still be alive and on the run
A Virginia school enters the battle over Confederate symbols
U.S.
A Virginia school enters the battle over Confederate symbols
Summer rumblings could herald a stormy fall
Markets
Summer rumblings could herald a stormy fall
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Technology, Media and Telecommunications
April 24, 2017 / 8:20 AM / 4 months ago

BRIEF-Reliance Communications gets members' nod for demerger of wireless business into Aircel

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 24 (Reuters) - Reliance Communications Ltd

* Says Reliance Communications receives its shareholders' approval with 99.99 pct majority for the demerger of wireless business into Aircel Limited

* Transaction will reduce rcom debt and deferred spectrum liability by INR 200 billion

* Says Rcom and promoters of Aircel to hold 50% each in ‘Mergedco’ with equal representation on board and committees

* Says combined entity to enjoy enhanced business continuity through extended validity of spectrum till 2033-2036

* NPV of capex and opex synergies estimated at INR 200 billion

* Shareholders of Aircel Limited approved the scheme at meeting held on April 22nd, 2017, convened under the order of the NCLT

* Merged entity will have spectrum holding aggregating 448 mhz across the 850, 900, 1800 and 2100 mhz bands

* Aircel’s debt will reduce by INR 40 billion upon completion of the transaction Source text:bit.ly/2oBxIwW Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.