BRIEF-Reliance Communications says lenders constitute joint forum to consider debt reduction plans

June 2 (Reuters) - Reliance Communications Ltd

* Says Reliance Communications' lenders constitute joint forum

* Says lenders' take note of advanced stage of implementation of strategic transactions of wireless and towers business for debt reduction INR 250 billion

* Says lenders to give RCom time of 7 months till December 2017 to complete the strategic transactions

* RCom to also present plan for sustainable long term servicing of remaining debt of INR 200 billion