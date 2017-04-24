FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
April 24, 2017 / 1:25 PM / 4 months ago

BRIEF-Reliance Industries exec says co to invest 180 bln rupees in Jio this quarter

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 24 (Reuters) - Reliance Industries Ltd

* Exec says co has invested so far $500 million in CBM

* Exec says all petchem expansion projects to be completed by this quarter

* Exec says full benefit of expansion projects to reflect in cash flows will come from FY19

* Exec says non-Jio capex for current fiscal year is 150 billion rupees to 180 billion rupees

* Exec says to invest 180 billion rupees in Jio this quarter

* Exec says Reliance will continue to clock double digit GRM in coming quarters

* Exec says by third quarter, co can see a further jump in GRMs as new projects come online

* Exec says market size in retail petrol and diesel sales is 5 percent now Further company coverage:

