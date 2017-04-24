FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
April 24, 2017 / 12:05 PM / 4 months ago

BRIEF-Reliance Industries March-qtr GRM at $11.5/bbl

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

April 24 (Reuters) - Reliance Industries Ltd:

* March quarter gross refining margin at $11.5 per bbl

* Outstanding debt as on March 31, 2017 was 1.97 trln rupees

* Cash and cash equivalents as on March 31, 2017 were at 772.26 billion rupees

* Says process of handing over Tapti process facilities, consisting of three platforms, to ONGC was completed during quarter

* Says in KG-D6, currently 8 wells in D1D3 and 4 wells in MA are producing

* 4Q FY17 revenue from the petrochemicals segment increased by 26.4 pct y-o-y to $ 4.1 billion, due to increase in prices across all products

* Jio will add another 100,000 towers to the network in the coming months

* Says US shale gas business performance improved in quarter sequentially on back of improving prices and higher volumes

* As of 31st March 2017, there were 108.9 million subscribers on the Jio network

* While NLD interconnection remains an issue in some service areas, Jio is committed to solving this at earliest

* Continues to make progress on roll-out of fibre to home business offering with beta trials initiated in few locations

* Says in US shale gas, business environment remains challenging, but CY2017 outlook is more constructive compared to last year

* On NLD interconnection, Jio hopes for co-operation from other operators

* Co would expand scope of beta trials for roll-out of its fibre to the home business over the next few months

* Says RIL continue to re-commission its retail petroleum network; 1221 outlets are now operational

* RIL's polymer production during 4Q FY17 was lower by 6.3 pct y-o-y at 1.1 MMT on account of planned turnarounds

* The alert on GRM was first sourced from TV and was later confirmed from a company press release on the NSE Source text: bit.ly/2q6rdCy Further company coverage:

