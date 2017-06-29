June 29 Reliance Industries Ltd

* Says jio launches new submarine cable system Source text: [Reliance Jio Infocomm Ltd. (Jio), the largest 4G and mobile broadband digital services provider in India, announces the launch of the Asia-Africa-Europe (AAE-1) submarine cable system. AAE-1, the longest 100Gbps technology based submarine system, will stretch over 25,000 km from Marseille, France to Hong Kong, with 21 cable landings across Asia and Europe] Further company coverage: