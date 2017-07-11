O2 Czech Republic, Vodafone, Nordic and PODA win Czech 3.7 GHz frequencies
PRAGUE, July 11 Two existing and two new operators won parts of 3.7 Gigahertz frequency spectrum in an auction by the Czech Telecoms Office, the bureau said on Tuesday.
July 11 Reliance Industries Ltd
* Says Jio prime members to get all unlimited for 3 months with INR 399 plan Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
PRAGUE, July 11 Two existing and two new operators won parts of 3.7 Gigahertz frequency spectrum in an auction by the Czech Telecoms Office, the bureau said on Tuesday.
* Resolved to appoint Apichart Paphanpuwong as Vice Chairman of board of directors Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: