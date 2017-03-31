BRIEF-Reliance Industries says over 72 mln Jio customers sign up for Prime plan

March 31 (Reuters) - Reliance Industries Ltd

* Reliance Industries says over 72 million Jio customers have signed up for Jio Prime

* Reliance Industries says Jio Prime members to get 3 months of complimentary service with first recharge of 303 rupees and above

* Reliance Industries says Jio extends timeline up to April 15 for first recharge

* Reliance Industries says Jio customers can enrol for Prime membership until April 15

* Reliance Industries says Jio Prime paid tariff plan will be applied only in July after the expiry of the complimentary service Source text for Eikon: bit.ly/2ojrqWo Further company coverage: (Reporting by Suvashree Dey Choudhury)