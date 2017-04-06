FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Reliance says TRAI advises Jio to withdraw 3 month complimentary offer
April 6, 2017 / 2:53 PM / 4 months ago

BRIEF-Reliance says TRAI advises Jio to withdraw 3 month complimentary offer

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 6 (Reuters) - Reliance Industries Ltd

* Reliance Jio Infocomm - Telecom Regulatory Authority of India advised Jio to withdraw the 3 months complimentary benefits of Jio summer surprise

* Reliance Jio Infocomm - Jio accepts TRAI's decision; is in the process of fully complying with the regulator's advice

* Reliance Jio Infocomm- will withdraw 3 months complimentary benefits of Jio summer surprise as soon as operationally feasible, over next few days

* Reliance Jio Infocomm -all customers who have subscribed to Jio summer surprise offer prior to its discontinuation will remain eligible for the offer Further company coverage:

