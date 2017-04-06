BRIEF-Reliance says TRAI advises Jio to withdraw 3 month complimentary offer

April 6 (Reuters) - Reliance Industries Ltd

* Reliance Jio Infocomm - Telecom Regulatory Authority of India advised Jio to withdraw the 3 months complimentary benefits of Jio summer surprise

* Reliance Jio Infocomm - Jio accepts TRAI's decision; is in the process of fully complying with the regulator's advice

* Reliance Jio Infocomm- will withdraw 3 months complimentary benefits of Jio summer surprise as soon as operationally feasible, over next few days

* Reliance Jio Infocomm -all customers who have subscribed to Jio summer surprise offer prior to its discontinuation will remain eligible for the offer