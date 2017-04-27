FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Reliance Steel & Aluminum Q1 non-gaap EPS $1.52
#Market News
April 27, 2017 / 10:55 AM / 4 months ago

BRIEF-Reliance Steel & Aluminum Q1 non-gaap EPS $1.52

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 27 (Reuters) - Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co

* Reliance steel & aluminum co. Reports first quarter 2017 financial results

* Sees q2 2017 earnings per share $1.50 to $1.60

* Q1 non-gaap earnings per share $1.52

* Q1 gaap earnings per share $1.52

* Q1 sales rose 11.9 percent to $2.42 billion

* Q1 earnings per share view $1.39, revenue view $2.36 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q2 earnings per share view $1.60 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* "estimates tons sold will be flat to up 2% in q2 of 2017 compared to q1 of 2017"

* Reliance steel & aluminum co says "expects current demand levels to maintain with potential for slight improvement"

* Reliance steel & aluminum co says company estimates tons sold will be flat to up 2% in q2 of 2017 compared to q1 of 2017

* Reliance steel & aluminum co says "metal pricing experienced some downward pressure in beginning of q2"

* In q2 2017, "expects its average selling price will be flat to up 2% from q1 of 2017" Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

