BRIEF-Relx proposes full year dividend growth

Feb 23 (Reuters) - Relx Nv

* Proposes full year dividend growth: +21% to 35.95 pounds for Relx plc; +5% to 0.423 euro for Relx NV

* FY underlying adjusted operating profit growth +6%; full year total 2,114 million pounds / 2,579 million euros ($2.72 billion)

* FY underlying revenue growth +4%; full year reported total 6,895 million pounds / 8,412 million euros

* FY reported operating profit 1,708 million pounds (1,497 million euros); 2,084 million pounds (2,066 million euros)

* Says confident will deliver another year of underlying revenue, profit, and earnings growth in 2017

* FY net profit 1.42 billion euros versus 1.39 billion euros a year ago Source text: bit.ly/2mo1ILf Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9477 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)