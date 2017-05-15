FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Remark Holdings reports first quarter 2017 results
May 15, 2017 / 11:31 AM / 3 months ago

BRIEF-Remark Holdings reports first quarter 2017 results

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 15 (Reuters) - Remark Holdings Inc

* Remark Holdings reports first quarter 2017 results

* Q1 earnings per share $0.00

* Q1 revenue $15.3 million versus $14.3 million

* Remark Holdings Inc - "regarding kankan, we anticipate revenue related to our social credit score product to increase throughout year"

* Remark Holdings Inc - "expect to begin recording incremental sales from our data partnerships with alibaba cloud and tencent"

* Remark Holdings Inc - exploring sale of co's non-core, tax-related business Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

