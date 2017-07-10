July 10 Nikkei:

* Renaissance Inc likely generated an operating profit of around 600 million yen ($5.25 million) for the quarter ended June - Nikkei

* Renaissance Inc's sales look to have climbed 3 percent to some 11 billion yen for quarter ended June - Nikkei

* For full year through March 2018, Renaissance is seen maintaining forecasts of 4 billion yen operating profit, up 9%, sales of 47.1 billion yen, up 6% - Nikkei