UPDATE 2-Honda confirms 11th U.S. death tied to ruptured Takata air bag inflator
WASHINGTON, July 10 Honda Motor Co said on Monday it had confirmed an 11th U.S. death involving one of its vehicles tied to a faulty Takata Corp air bag inflator.
July 10 Nikkei:
* Renaissance Inc likely generated an operating profit of around 600 million yen ($5.25 million) for the quarter ended June - Nikkei
* Renaissance Inc's sales look to have climbed 3 percent to some 11 billion yen for quarter ended June - Nikkei
* For full year through March 2018, Renaissance is seen maintaining forecasts of 4 billion yen operating profit, up 9%, sales of 47.1 billion yen, up 6% - Nikkei Source text: (s.nikkei.com/2sXacAT) Further company coverage:
LONDON, July 10 British supermarket Waitrose said it is extending its commitment to using the Fairtrade logo on its teas, days after rival Sainsbury's faced criticism from shareholders for piloting a different scheme.