BRIEF-Micron announces appointment of Jeff Verheul as SVP of non-volatile engineering
* Micron announces appointment of Jeff Verheul as SVP of non-volatile engineering
June 26 Renaissancere Holdings Ltd-
* Renaissancere Holdings Ltd announces pricing of $300 million senior note offering by subsidiary
* Renaissancere Holdings - subsidiary agreed to sell in an underwritten public offering $300 million aggregate principal amount of 3.450% senior notes due 2027
* Renaissancere Holdings Ltd - notes are guaranteed by renaissancere Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Pctel Inc says pctel board of directors has approved a 10% increase in company's regular quarterly dividend to $.055 per share